Jennison Associates LLC Purchases 908 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 181,354 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $8,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DVN. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Devon Energy by 96.4% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,608,577 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $344,984,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752,752 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Devon Energy by 124.6% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,874,386 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $138,951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594,886 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $85,234,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 79.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,206,111 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $189,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 3,276.4% during the first quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 1,143,533 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $57,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,665 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DVN stock opened at $41.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.68. Devon Energy Co. has a one year low of $40.51 and a one year high of $66.96.

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The energy company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 24.63% and a return on equity of 33.97%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.68%.

DVN has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Pickering Energy Partners raised shares of Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Devon Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Devon Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.94.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

