Jennison Associates LLC Purchases New Holdings in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 178,292 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,507,000. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.57% of Dorman Products as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Dorman Products by 790.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,872,736 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $151,448,000 after buying an additional 1,662,313 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Dorman Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,433,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Dorman Products by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,098,866 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $120,557,000 after buying an additional 229,438 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Dorman Products by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 672,473 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $58,007,000 after buying an additional 191,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Dorman Products by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 975,874 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $78,919,000 after buying an additional 136,197 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Dorman Products alerts:

Insider Activity at Dorman Products

In other Dorman Products news, Director G. Michael Stakias bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $65.78 per share, for a total transaction of $65,780.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,265 shares in the company, valued at $806,791.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dorman Products in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.50.

Read Our Latest Report on DORM

Dorman Products Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of Dorman Products stock opened at $81.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.62 and a beta of 0.73. Dorman Products, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.01 and a twelve month high of $102.25.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.20). Dorman Products had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The business had revenue of $488.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

About Dorman Products

(Free Report)

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement and upgrade parts for passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks in the automotive aftermarket industry worldwide. It offers powertrain product, including intake and exhaust manifolds, cooling products, harmonic balancers, fluid lines, fluid reservoirs, connectors, 4-wheel drive components and axles, drain plugs, and other engine, and transmission and axle components; chassis products comprising control arms, ball joints, tie-rod ends, brake hardware and hydraulics, wheel and axle hardware, suspension arms, knuckles, links, bushings, leaf springs, and other suspension, steering, and brake components; motor vehicle body products, such as door handles and hinges, window lift motors, window regulators, switches and handles, wiper components, lighting, electrical, and other interior and exterior vehicle body components, including windshields for UTVs; and hardware products comprising threaded bolts and auto body fasteners, automotive and home electrical wiring components, and other hardware assortments and merchandise.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DORM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dorman Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorman Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.