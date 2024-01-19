Jennison Associates LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN)

Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN – Free Report) by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 389,455 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 98,186 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned 1.35% of Golden Entertainment worth $13,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 86.8% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 44.7% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 5.0% in the third quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 245,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,390,000 after acquiring an additional 11,593 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Golden Entertainment in the third quarter valued at $584,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 8.5% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011 shares in the last quarter. 66.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd.

In related news, CFO Charles Protell sold 10,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $414,264.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 643,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,397,563. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 30.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of GDEN stock opened at $39.32 on Friday. Golden Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.38 and a 12 month high of $47.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.51.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $257.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.38 million. Golden Entertainment had a net margin of 25.06% and a return on equity of 8.54%. On average, equities analysts expect that Golden Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Golden Entertainment owns and operates a diversified entertainment platform, consisting of a portfolio of gaming and hospitality assets that focus on casino, branded taverns and distributed gaming operations. Golden Entertainment operates over 16,700 slots, over 100 table games, and over 6,200 hotel rooms.

