Jennison Associates LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM)

Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 762,190 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,577 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 1.53% of Outset Medical worth $8,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 9.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,939,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,879,000 after purchasing an additional 422,562 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 3.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,491,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,543,000 after purchasing an additional 146,881 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 2.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,534,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,292,000 after purchasing an additional 98,732 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,519,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,884,000 after purchasing an additional 346,744 shares during the period. Finally, Bellevue Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 7.5% in the second quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,125,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,363,000 after purchasing an additional 219,127 shares during the period.

Shares of OM stock opened at $3.49 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.05. Outset Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.90 and a 1-year high of $30.55. The company has a quick ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 5.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Outset Medical ( NASDAQ:OM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $30.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.38 million. Outset Medical had a negative return on equity of 88.10% and a negative net margin of 133.19%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Outset Medical, Inc. will post -3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Outset Medical news, SVP Marc Nash sold 678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.00, for a total transaction of $290,862.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 243,717 shares in the company, valued at $104,554,593. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Leslie Trigg sold 14,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.49, for a total value of $77,892.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 389,099 shares in the company, valued at $2,136,153.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Marc Nash sold 678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.00, for a total value of $290,862.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 243,717 shares in the company, valued at $104,554,593. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,930 shares of company stock worth $584,024. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

OM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Outset Medical from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Outset Medical from $26.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Outset Medical from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 price objective (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Outset Medical in a report on Friday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.13.

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It provides the Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

