Jennison Associates LLC Sells 20,850 Shares of PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Jennison Associates LLC lowered its stake in shares of PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 186,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,850 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in PDD were worth $18,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of PDD by 54.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 3,809 shares in the last quarter. OPTIMAS CAPITAL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of PDD during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,943,000. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV bought a new stake in shares of PDD in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,768,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of PDD in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,519,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of PDD by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,316,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,335,000 after buying an additional 90,818 shares during the last quarter. 31.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ PDD opened at $142.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. PDD Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.67 and a 1-year high of $152.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.92, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $138.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.07.

PDD ( NASDAQ:PDD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $11.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.94 by $2.67. PDD had a return on equity of 34.07% and a net margin of 23.25%. The business had revenue of $68.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $137.00 target price (up from $115.00) on shares of PDD in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of PDD from $137.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of PDD from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.04.

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

