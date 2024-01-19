Jennison Associates LLC Trims Position in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Jennison Associates LLC lessened its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Free Report) (TSE:PPL) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 478,499 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,820 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.09% of Pembina Pipeline worth $14,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Pembina Pipeline during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 489.1% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,296 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 36.6% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,346 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PBA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Pembina Pipeline from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Citigroup started coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.33.

Pembina Pipeline Stock Performance

NYSE:PBA opened at $33.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.26. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.15 and a fifty-two week high of $36.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.73.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:PPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 9.70%. Equities research analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Pembina Pipeline Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.481 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is 122.36%.

Pembina Pipeline Profile

(Free Report)

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.8 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Free Report) (TSE:PPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.