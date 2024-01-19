Jennison Associates LLC Trims Stock Position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Jennison Associates LLC cut its holdings in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 333,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,736 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $12,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCE. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in BCE during the second quarter worth about $1,543,572,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in BCE by 53.5% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 13,375,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $742,107,000 after acquiring an additional 4,661,300 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in BCE by 50.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,114,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $415,399,000 after acquiring an additional 3,064,624 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in BCE during the fourth quarter worth about $117,492,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in BCE by 279.6% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 902,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,422,000 after acquiring an additional 664,961 shares during the last quarter. 42.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BCE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BCE in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on BCE from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. TD Securities upgraded BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.60.

BCE Price Performance

BCE stock opened at $41.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. BCE Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.15 and a 52-week high of $48.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.42. The company has a market capitalization of $37.87 billion, a PE ratio of 22.93, a P/E/G ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 0.61.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (TSE:BCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.60. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 9.37%. Analysts predict that BCE Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BCE Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.6969 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $2.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.72%. BCE’s payout ratio is 159.67%.

BCE Company Profile

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

