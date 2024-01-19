Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Shares Sold by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc decreased its holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 55,003 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,171 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $1,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Juniper Networks by 98,625.6% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 23,598,372 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $739,337,000 after buying an additional 23,574,469 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,829,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,426,578 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,184,963,000 after acquiring an additional 2,776,885 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Juniper Networks by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,412,994 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $514,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613,651 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc grew its position in Juniper Networks by 227.6% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,718,992 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $54,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,259 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JNPR opened at $37.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a PE ratio of 33.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.94. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.87 and a 1 year high of $38.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.75.

Juniper Networks ( NYSE:JNPR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 6.48%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Analysts expect that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is 78.57%.

In related news, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.37, for a total value of $25,533.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $727,491.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.37, for a total transaction of $25,533.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $727,491.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.72, for a total value of $415,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $831,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 55,632 shares of company stock worth $1,616,166. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on JNPR shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 target price (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Juniper Networks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.58.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

