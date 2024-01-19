K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Has $5.60 Million Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc boosted its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,332 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,075 shares during the period. Visa accounts for 1.3% of K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in Visa were worth $5,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Visa by 107,990.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,998,628,576 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $474,634,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996,779,546 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Visa by 116,608.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,504,130 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,090,978,000 after buying an additional 24,483,134 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $3,067,232,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,122,866 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $10,621,287,000 after acquiring an additional 5,864,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Visa by 50.8% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,012,583 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,802,668,000 after acquiring an additional 5,391,512 shares during the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Visa from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, October 12th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Visa from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $296.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $282.70.

Visa Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $268.13 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $208.76 and a 52-week high of $268.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $492.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $257.24 and its 200-day moving average is $245.49.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.10. Visa had a return on equity of 50.13% and a net margin of 52.90%. The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.09%.

Insider Activity at Visa

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.04, for a total transaction of $6,501,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,358,404.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.04, for a total transaction of $6,501,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,358,404.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total value of $9,445,600.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 139,854 shares in the company, valued at $33,025,123.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,161 shares of company stock worth $22,308,891 in the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

