Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ) Shares Sold by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC decreased its position in Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,233,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136,520 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.33% of Kanzhun worth $18,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OPTIMAS CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new position in Kanzhun during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $883,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Kanzhun by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 491,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,460,000 after purchasing an additional 47,464 shares during the period. Matthews International Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Kanzhun by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 822,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,484,000 after purchasing an additional 123,794 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Kanzhun by 73.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 149,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after purchasing an additional 63,171 shares during the period. Finally, RWC Asset Management LLP boosted its position in Kanzhun by 314.9% during the 3rd quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 329,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,999,000 after purchasing an additional 250,086 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.67% of the company’s stock.

Kanzhun Stock Performance

BZ opened at $13.82 on Friday. Kanzhun Limited has a one year low of $13.13 and a one year high of $26.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.78 and its 200-day moving average is $15.65. The company has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 81.29 and a beta of 0.52.

Kanzhun Announces Dividend

Kanzhun ( NASDAQ:BZ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $220.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.11 million. Kanzhun had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 10.28%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kanzhun Limited will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 4th.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on BZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Kanzhun in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. New Street Research began coverage on Kanzhun in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kanzhun presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.38.

Kanzhun Company Profile

Kanzhun Limited engages in the provision of online recruitment solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its recruitment solutions through a mobile app under the BOSS Zhipin brand name. Its recruitment platform assists the recruitment process between job seekers and employers for enterprises, and corporations.

