Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Shares Purchased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 333,345 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,560 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $10,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in KDP. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 973.8% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 83.4% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 60.4% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Karin Rotem-Wildeman acquired 7,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.95 per share, with a total value of $211,147.50. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 69,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,079,967.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Monique Oxender bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.72 per share, for a total transaction of $196,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,848 shares in the company, valued at $1,860,066.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Karin Rotem-Wildeman bought 7,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.95 per share, with a total value of $211,147.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 69,448 shares in the company, valued at $2,079,967.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 78,050 shares of company stock valued at $2,436,368. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KDP opened at $31.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.04, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.68. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.66 and a 1-year high of $36.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.10.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 9.76%. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is 62.32%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Friday, December 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

