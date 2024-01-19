Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) Short Interest Down 7.5% in December

Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,280,000 shares, a decline of 7.5% from the December 15th total of 5,710,000 shares. Approximately 4.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,110,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KRC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, October 13th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.82.

Shares of Kilroy Realty stock opened at $37.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.82 and a 200-day moving average of $34.44. The stock has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.04. Kilroy Realty has a 52-week low of $25.99 and a 52-week high of $43.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.75%. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is presently 116.76%.

In other news, insider Heidi Rena Roth sold 4,200 shares of Kilroy Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.78, for a total value of $133,476.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,127 shares in the company, valued at $1,847,276.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP John Osmond sold 3,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total transaction of $146,814.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,937 shares in the company, valued at $405,926.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Heidi Rena Roth sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.78, for a total transaction of $133,476.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,127 shares in the company, valued at $1,847,276.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,875 shares of company stock valued at $486,630. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Kilroy Realty by 458.9% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Kilroy Realty by 78.6% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 16,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 7,056 shares during the period. Keating Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Kilroy Realty during the fourth quarter worth about $6,956,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Kilroy Realty by 144.1% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 8,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 4,937 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning bought a new stake in Kilroy Realty during the fourth quarter worth about $516,000. Institutional investors own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the "company", "Kilroy") is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, the Pacific Northwest and Austin, Texas. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

