Mackenzie Financial Corp Raises Position in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN – Free Report) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,166 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Albany International were worth $354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Albany International by 244.8% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 462 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Albany International in the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Albany International in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Albany International by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,077 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Albany International by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

Albany International Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of AIN opened at $86.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $90.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.46, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Albany International Corp. has a 1-year low of $78.20 and a 1-year high of $115.39.

Albany International Increases Dividend

Albany International ( NYSE:AIN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The textile maker reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.11. Albany International had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The business had revenue of $281.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. Albany International’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Albany International Corp. will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. This is a positive change from Albany International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Albany International’s payout ratio is presently 32.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AIN shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Albany International from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Albany International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Albany International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.67.

Albany International Profile

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, towels, nonwovens, building products, tannery, and textiles.

