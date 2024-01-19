Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Stock Position Increased by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Free Report) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,980 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 3,179 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Modine Manufacturing worth $3,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 149,747 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,851,000 after acquiring an additional 38,355 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 26,440 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,721 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,471,477 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $67,320,000 after acquiring an additional 131,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 225,056 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $10,296,000 after acquiring an additional 2,827 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Modine Manufacturing

In other Modine Manufacturing news, CFO Michael B. Lucareli sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.29, for a total value of $3,017,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 214,587 shares in the company, valued at $10,791,580.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Modine Manufacturing news, CFO Michael B. Lucareli sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.29, for a total value of $3,017,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 214,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,791,580.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael B. Lucareli sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $1,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 194,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,702,285. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,400 shares of company stock worth $4,456,856 over the last 90 days. 2.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MOD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut Modine Manufacturing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Modine Manufacturing from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th.

Modine Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MOD opened at $66.01 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Modine Manufacturing has a one year low of $19.41 and a one year high of $66.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.30.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.25. Modine Manufacturing had a return on equity of 25.40% and a net margin of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $620.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $616.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Modine Manufacturing will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Modine Manufacturing

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers gas-fired, hydronic, electric, and oil-fired unit heaters; indoor and outdoor duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products, such as commercial fin-tube radiation, cabinet unit heaters, and convectors; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; unit ventilators; single packaged vertical units; precision air conditioning units for data center applications; air handler units; fan walls; chillers; ceiling cassettes; hybrid fan coils; and condensers and condensing units.

Featured Articles

