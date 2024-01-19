NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) Shares Purchased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,193 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.26% of NewMarket worth $11,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in NewMarket by 0.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 105,010 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,063,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NewMarket by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,949 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in NewMarket in the 1st quarter valued at about $252,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in NewMarket by 31.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,414 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in NewMarket by 1.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,179 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,843,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. 60.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NEU opened at $595.84 on Friday. NewMarket Co. has a 52-week low of $334.36 and a 52-week high of $595.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $541.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $485.19. The firm has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

NewMarket ( NYSE:NEU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $11.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NewMarket had a return on equity of 46.27% and a net margin of 14.57%. The firm had revenue of $667.15 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. NewMarket’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.79%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of NewMarket from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th.

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the manufacture and sale of petroleum additives. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; engine oil additives designed for passenger cars, motorcycles, on and off-road heavy duty commercial equipment, locomotives, and engines in ocean-going vessels; driveline additives designed for products, such as transmission fluids, axle fluids, and off-road powertrain fluids; and industrial additives designed for products for industrial applications consisting of hydraulic fluids, grease, industrial gear fluids, and industrial specialty applications, such as turbine oils.

