Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT – Free Report) by 48.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,695 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.16% of Nextracker worth $3,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXT. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Nextracker in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Nextracker in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Nextracker in the 2nd quarter worth about $85,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Nextracker in the 3rd quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Nextracker in the 3rd quarter worth about $155,000. 44.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NXT shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on Nextracker from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Nextracker from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $45.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Nextracker from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Barclays dropped their target price on Nextracker from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded Nextracker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.18.

Nextracker Stock Performance

Shares of NXT opened at $42.93 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.20. Nextracker Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.24 and a 12 month high of $49.82.

Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $573.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.24 million. Nextracker had a negative return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 4.96%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nextracker Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nextracker Company Profile

Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and ground-mounted distributed generation solar projects worldwide. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; NX Gemini, a two-in-portrait format tracker, which holds two rows of solar panels along the central support beam; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

