NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Stock Holdings Lessened by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report) by 90.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,568,681 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NiSource were worth $4,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in NiSource by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,111,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $323,582,000 after purchasing an additional 39,374 shares during the period. Spreng Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in NiSource by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new stake in NiSource during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,011,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC raised its stake in NiSource by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 19,365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its holdings in shares of NiSource by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 14,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 2,829 shares in the last quarter. 94.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NI shares. StockNews.com upgraded NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on NiSource in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on NiSource from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th.

Shares of NI stock opened at $25.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.41. NiSource Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.86 and a twelve month high of $28.95. The company has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.51.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.05. NiSource had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 12.46%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that NiSource Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

In other NiSource news, Director Michael E. Jesanis sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total value of $131,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,261,356.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 859,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

