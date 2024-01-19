Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Shares Acquired by Advisor Partners II LLC

Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 7.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC’s holdings in Nordson were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NDSN. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Nordson by 18.4% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Nordson by 461.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after buying an additional 4,352 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Nordson by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in Nordson in the 1st quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Nordson by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 46,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,615,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Srinivas Subramanian sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.79, for a total transaction of $526,659.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,144,856.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Nordson news, EVP Stephen Lovass sold 3,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.34, for a total value of $875,390.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,143,596.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Srinivas Subramanian sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.79, for a total value of $526,659.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,565 shares in the company, valued at $1,144,856.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,118 shares of company stock valued at $3,002,920. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on NDSN shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. StockNews.com lowered Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on Nordson in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:NDSN opened at $251.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.11. Nordson Co. has a 1 year low of $202.57 and a 1 year high of $265.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.73, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $245.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $237.57.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $719.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $706.19 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 18.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.44 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Nordson Co. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.15%.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

