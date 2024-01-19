North Star Asset Management Inc. Has $11.93 Million Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

North Star Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,422 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 2,052 shares during the quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $11,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. United Bank boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 28.9% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 7,717 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 6.8% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,904,772 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,065,457,000 after purchasing an additional 249,045 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 42.1% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 205.3% during the first quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at about $929,000. 64.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other NVIDIA news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.62, for a total value of $218,079.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,696,719.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.18, for a total transaction of $4,831,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 989,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,266,542.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.62, for a total value of $218,079.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,696,719.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 155,216 shares of company stock valued at $79,810,950. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $571.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.34, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $167.31 and a 12-month high of $576.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $495.39 and its 200 day moving average is $462.95.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.19 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 72.28% and a net margin of 42.10%. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 205.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.11%.

NVDA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $625.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $620.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $601.46.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

