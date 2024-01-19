NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Purchased by Rockland Trust Co.

Rockland Trust Co. lifted its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,567 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peoples Financial Services CORP. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, MRP Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $571.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 trillion, a PE ratio of 75.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $495.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $462.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $167.31 and a twelve month high of $576.00.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.99. NVIDIA had a net margin of 42.10% and a return on equity of 72.28%. The business had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 205.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.62, for a total transaction of $218,079.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,696,719.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.62, for a total transaction of $218,079.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,696,719.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.95, for a total transaction of $19,690,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,134,583 shares in the company, valued at $620,560,171.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 155,216 shares of company stock worth $79,810,950 in the last ninety days. 3.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NVDA. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $620.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, November 17th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $560.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Edward Jones downgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $601.46.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

