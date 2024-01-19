O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) Shares Purchased by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in O-I Glass were worth $304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 109.4% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O-I Glass in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Quarry LP raised its position in O-I Glass by 499.3% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in O-I Glass during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in O-I Glass by 174.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 4,420 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

Get O-I Glass alerts:

O-I Glass Stock Performance

Shares of OI stock opened at $14.68 on Friday. O-I Glass, Inc. has a one year low of $13.56 and a one year high of $23.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

O-I Glass ( NYSE:OI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.10. O-I Glass had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 27.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. O-I Glass’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Citigroup cut shares of O-I Glass from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of O-I Glass in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.18.

Check Out Our Latest Report on O-I Glass

About O-I Glass

(Free Report)

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for O-I Glass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O-I Glass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.