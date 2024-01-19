Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) Shares Sold by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC trimmed its position in Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK – Free Report) by 38.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 980,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 611,238 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.79% of Olink Holding AB (publ) worth $14,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Olink Holding AB (publ) by 25.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,499,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905,330 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Olink Holding AB (publ) by 480.0% in the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 439,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,901,000 after acquiring an additional 363,680 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Olink Holding AB (publ) by 2,904.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 358,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 346,399 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Olink Holding AB (publ) by 19.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,409,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,892,000 after acquiring an additional 232,371 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Olink Holding AB (publ) by 73.7% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 403,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,958,000 after acquiring an additional 171,395 shares during the period. 32.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on OLK shares. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Olink Holding AB (publ) from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs cut Olink Holding AB (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th.

Olink Holding AB (publ) Stock Down 0.1 %

OLK stock opened at $25.00 on Friday. Olink Holding AB has a 1 year low of $14.10 and a 1 year high of $26.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.65.

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $44.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.62 million. Olink Holding AB (publ) had a negative net margin of 11.72% and a negative return on equity of 4.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Olink Holding AB will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Olink Holding AB (publ) Company Profile

Olink Holding AB (publ) provides various products and services for the academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, service provider, and other institutions that focuses on life science research. The company's products include Olink Explore for cardiovascular and metabolic, oncology, neurology, or inflammation diseases; Olink Target product line; Olink Flex, a low-plex applications and use-cases; and Olink Focus product line that consists of custom developed solutions for customers that has identified various proteins of interest or a protein signature to focus on.

