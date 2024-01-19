Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Decreases Stake in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in UDR were worth $834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in UDR by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in UDR by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in UDR by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in UDR by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in UDR by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 8,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UDR opened at $37.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 5.43 and a quick ratio of 5.43. UDR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.95 and a 1 year high of $45.46.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. UDR’s payout ratio is currently 122.63%.

In other UDR news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.90, for a total value of $1,705,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 939,716 shares in the company, valued at $35,615,236.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.49% of the company’s stock.

UDR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on UDR in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded UDR from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Mizuho lifted their price target on UDR from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler lowered UDR from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on UDR from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.25.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

