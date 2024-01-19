Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Reduces Stake in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Free Report) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,051 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Blackbaud were worth $847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Blackbaud during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Blackbaud during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in Blackbaud during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Blackbaud during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Blackbaud during the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Blackbaud Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of BLKB stock opened at $81.50 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.50. Blackbaud, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.39 and a twelve month high of $88.56. The company has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -169.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Blackbaud ( NASDAQ:BLKB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.13. Blackbaud had a positive return on equity of 12.01% and a negative net margin of 2.29%. The company had revenue of $277.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.08 million. Equities analysts forecast that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Blackbaud in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackbaud

In other Blackbaud news, COO Kevin P. Gregoire sold 5,000 shares of Blackbaud stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.48, for a total value of $362,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 108,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,855,309.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director George H. Ellis sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.56, for a total value of $183,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $621,655.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Kevin P. Gregoire sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.48, for a total value of $362,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 108,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,855,309.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,613 shares of company stock worth $857,736. 1.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Blackbaud Company Profile

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to higher education institutions, K12 schools, healthcare organizations, faith communities, arts and cultural organizations, foundations, companies, and individual change agents in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, Blackbaud Fundraiser Performance Management, Blackbaud Guided Fundraising, and Blackbaud Altru; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid Management.

