Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Reduces Stock Position in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its stake in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in ALLETE were worth $853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in ALLETE by 7.2% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 5,813 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in ALLETE by 1.0% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 33,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,789,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in ALLETE by 8.5% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 7,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its position in ALLETE by 455.3% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 21,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 17,300 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in ALLETE by 1,278.6% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 51,766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,613,000 after acquiring an additional 48,011 shares during the period. 75.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ALE. StockNews.com began coverage on ALLETE in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Sidoti lowered ALLETE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on ALLETE from $49.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.40.

ALLETE Trading Down 1.2 %

ALE opened at $58.68 on Friday. ALLETE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.29 and a 52 week high of $66.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.76. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $378.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $394.72 million. ALLETE had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 13.00%. On average, equities analysts expect that ALLETE, Inc. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

ALLETE Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $0.678 dividend. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. ALLETE’s payout ratio is currently 62.88%.

ALLETE Profile

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 150,000 retail customers and 14 non-affiliated municipal customers.

