Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 6,600 Shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its stake in shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Free Report) by 9.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,443 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 6,600 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in SLM were worth $864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SLM by 219.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,206 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in SLM during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its position in SLM by 257.3% during the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,805 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in SLM by 194.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in SLM by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,632 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

SLM Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:SLM opened at $18.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.24. SLM Co. has a twelve month low of $10.81 and a twelve month high of $19.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.45.

SLM Dividend Announcement

SLM ( NASDAQ:SLM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $409.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.34 million. SLM had a return on equity of 21.83% and a net margin of 12.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. Analysts anticipate that SLM Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. SLM’s payout ratio is 32.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on SLM. TheStreet downgraded shares of SLM from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of SLM from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of SLM from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SLM in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of SLM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.38.

SLM Company Profile

(Free Report)

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and interest-bearing omnibus accounts.

