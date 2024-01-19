Orgel Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Orgel Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 651 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.6% in the second quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 930 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 7.2% in the third quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 89,053 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $38,737,000 after purchasing an additional 5,998 shares in the last quarter. DBK Financial Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the second quarter worth $265,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 4.9% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 488,552 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $206,667,000 after purchasing an additional 22,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mayport LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 69.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mayport LLC now owns 1,833 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the period. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.95, for a total transaction of $19,690,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $620,560,171.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 35,648 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.93, for a total value of $19,354,368.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,189,083 shares in the company, valued at $645,588,833.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.95, for a total transaction of $19,690,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $620,560,171.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 155,216 shares of company stock valued at $79,810,950. 3.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on NVDA. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $668.00 to $674.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. DA Davidson assumed coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $410.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Edward Jones cut shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $601.46.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $571.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.34, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.59. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $167.31 and a 52 week high of $576.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $495.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $462.95.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.19 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 72.28% and a net margin of 42.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 205.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.08 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.11%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

