Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 631 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JNJ. State Street Corp increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 141,833,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,476,323,000 after buying an additional 1,568,633 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 90,144.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,386,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,607,414,000 after buying an additional 54,326,454 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 49,697,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,203,608,000 after buying an additional 990,298 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,224,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,458,962,000 after buying an additional 4,521,062 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 62.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,825,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,605,627,000 after buying an additional 10,724,110 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE JNJ opened at $161.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $388.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.53. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $144.95 and a one year high of $175.97.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $21.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 36.32% and a return on equity of 37.14%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 35.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on JNJ shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $178.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.94.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

