Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Shares Purchased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,967 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 446 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $11,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spinnaker Trust grew its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 12.8% during the second quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 3,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Otis Worldwide by 148.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 311,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,709,000 after acquiring an additional 186,079 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group grew its stake in Otis Worldwide by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 10,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 17,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 6,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 85.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on OTIS. UBS Group started coverage on Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Otis Worldwide from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.43.

Otis Worldwide Stock Up 1.8 %

NYSE:OTIS opened at $86.97 on Friday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52 week low of $73.32 and a 52 week high of $91.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $86.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.69. The company has a market capitalization of $35.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.28 and a beta of 1.00.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.84% and a negative return on equity of 30.00%. Otis Worldwide’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 41.09%.

Otis Worldwide Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

