Panagora Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Stake in WaFd, Inc (NASDAQ:WAFD)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WaFd, Inc (NASDAQ:WAFD – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 145,674 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $3,732,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of WaFd as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WaFd by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,961 shares of the bank’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of WaFd by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,616 shares of the bank’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of WaFd by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,099 shares of the bank’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 5,580 shares in the last quarter. Lakeside Advisors INC. increased its holdings in shares of WaFd by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lakeside Advisors INC. now owns 8,718 shares of the bank’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of WaFd by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 33,925 shares of the bank’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WAFD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of WaFd in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered WaFd from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on WaFd from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.50.

WaFd Stock Performance

Shares of WAFD opened at $28.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. WaFd, Inc has a one year low of $23.36 and a one year high of $37.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.90 and a 200 day moving average of $28.13.

WaFd (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $166.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.45 million. WaFd had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 20.58%. WaFd’s quarterly revenue was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that WaFd, Inc will post 3 EPS for the current year.

WaFd Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. WaFd’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.33%.

About WaFd

WaFd, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

Further Reading

