Panagora Asset Management Inc. Buys 384 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,838 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $3,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CLX. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Clorox in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Clorox by 105.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank lifted its stake in Clorox by 2,466.7% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Clorox in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in Clorox in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Stock Down 0.6 %

Clorox stock opened at $143.35 on Friday. The Clorox Company has a 1-year low of $114.68 and a 1-year high of $178.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 210.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $141.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.92.

Clorox Announces Dividend

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.69. Clorox had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 195.76%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 23rd. Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 705.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CLX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Clorox from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group upgraded shares of Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $124.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Clorox from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Raymond James cut shares of Clorox from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Clorox from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Clorox presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.13.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

