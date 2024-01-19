Panagora Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 633 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.14% of Shake Shack worth $3,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Shake Shack in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Shake Shack in the second quarter valued at $26,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Shake Shack in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Natixis bought a new stake in Shake Shack in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Shake Shack by 67.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 989 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 91.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Shake Shack

In other Shake Shack news, Director Jeffrey Flug sold 771 shares of Shake Shack stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $57,878.97. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,740 shares in the company, valued at $430,901.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 10.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SHAK shares. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Shake Shack from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Shake Shack from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Shake Shack in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Shake Shack in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Shake Shack from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.79.

Shake Shack Stock Performance

SHAK stock opened at $68.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $66.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,708.43 and a beta of 1.71. Shake Shack Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.01 and a 1-year high of $80.58.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.08. Shake Shack had a return on equity of 2.93% and a net margin of 0.22%. The company had revenue of $276.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.96 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Shake Shack Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shake Shack Profile

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

