Panagora Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 30.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,547 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $3,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Hubbell by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 31,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,006,000 after buying an additional 2,736 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Hubbell by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 22,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,224,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Hubbell by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,454,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,002,421,000 after buying an additional 23,865 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Hubbell by 137.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Hubbell during the 1st quarter worth about $483,000. 85.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hubbell news, Director John F. Malloy bought 797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $313.50 per share, for a total transaction of $249,859.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,618,860.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director John F. Malloy purchased 797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $313.50 per share, with a total value of $249,859.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,618,860.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Nero Jonathan M. Del sold 1,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.54, for a total value of $543,097.08. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,041,078.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hubbell Stock Performance

Shares of HUBB stock opened at $325.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.46 billion, a PE ratio of 24.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.92. Hubbell Incorporated has a 52-week low of $219.77 and a 52-week high of $340.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $312.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $311.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.07 by ($0.12). Hubbell had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 13.56%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hubbell Incorporated will post 15.16 EPS for the current year.

Hubbell Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This is a boost from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Hubbell’s payout ratio is presently 37.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on HUBB shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Hubbell from $300.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hubbell in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Barclays started coverage on Hubbell in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $325.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen started coverage on Hubbell in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $338.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Hubbell from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $333.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $333.14.

About Hubbell

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

