Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $3.33 Million Holdings in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report) by 39.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 373,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 246,534 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Snap were worth $3,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Snap during the third quarter worth approximately $5,362,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Snap by 6.1% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,301,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,325,000 after acquiring an additional 245,555 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snap by 2.1% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 389,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,469,000 after acquiring an additional 7,992 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snap by 25.2% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 41,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 8,441 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Snap by 2.9% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 192,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 5,362 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SNAP opened at $16.21 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.09 and a 200-day moving average of $11.90. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Snap Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.86 and a 52-week high of $17.90.

Snap ( NYSE:SNAP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Snap had a negative net margin of 29.99% and a negative return on equity of 44.24%. Analysts forecast that Snap Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total value of $9,050,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 67,572,851 shares in the company, valued at $611,534,301.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total value of $9,050,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 67,572,851 shares in the company, valued at $611,534,301.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Eric Young sold 119,112 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total value of $1,417,432.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,391,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,353,376. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,426,589 shares of company stock worth $14,112,553 over the last three months. Company insiders own 22.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SNAP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Snap from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Snap from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Snap from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. HSBC initiated coverage on Snap in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $7.50 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Snap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Snap presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.60.

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

