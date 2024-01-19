Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $3.36 Million Stock Holdings in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Free Report) by 74.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 282,413 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.11% of Federated Hermes worth $3,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ergoteles LLC boosted its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 368.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 277,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,960,000 after acquiring an additional 218,570 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Federated Hermes in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,864,000. Legato Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Federated Hermes by 111.7% in the third quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 34,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after buying an additional 18,355 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in Federated Hermes in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,725,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Federated Hermes by 5.1% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 55,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after buying an additional 2,664 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FHI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Federated Hermes from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Federated Hermes in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Federated Hermes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Federated Hermes from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Federated Hermes in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Federated Hermes has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.14.

Federated Hermes Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FHI opened at $34.82 on Friday. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.23 and a 52 week high of $45.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.00 and its 200-day moving average is $33.57. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.78.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 17.17% and a return on equity of 27.01%. The business had revenue of $402.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Federated Hermes’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Federated Hermes Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. This is an increase from Federated Hermes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.36%.

Federated Hermes Profile

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

