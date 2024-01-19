Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $3.50 Million Holdings in Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO – Free Report) by 94.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 577,563 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 280,811 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.35% of OLO worth $3,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OLO. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in OLO by 25.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,600,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,203,000 after buying an additional 1,975,221 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of OLO by 35.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,494,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696,613 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OLO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,525,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of OLO in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,804,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of OLO by 384.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,710,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356,896 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other OLO news, CRO Diego Panama sold 13,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total transaction of $76,833.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 581,869 shares in the company, valued at $3,363,202.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Noah H. Glass sold 8,338 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total value of $48,193.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,649,340.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Diego Panama sold 13,293 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total value of $76,833.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 581,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,363,202.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,977 shares of company stock worth $219,523 over the last three months. Insiders own 39.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OLO has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on OLO from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on OLO in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on OLO in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price target for the company. William Blair cut OLO from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on OLO from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.90.

OLO Stock Performance

NYSE OLO opened at $4.93 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.93. Olo Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.25 and a fifty-two week high of $9.12.

OLO (NYSE:OLO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. OLO had a negative return on equity of 3.68% and a negative net margin of 23.60%. The firm had revenue of $57.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.31 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Olo Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About OLO

Olo Inc operates an open SaaS platform for restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand digital commerce operations, which cover digital ordering, delivery, front-of-house management, and payments. Its solutions include Order, a suite of solutions powering restaurant brands' on-demand commerce operations, enabling digital ordering, delivery, and channel management through ordering, dispatch, rails, switchboard, network, virtual brands, kiosk, catering, and sync modules; Engage, a suite of restaurant-centric marketing solutions optimizing guest lifetime value by strengthening and enhancing the restaurants' direct guest relationships, through the guest data platform, marketing, sentiment, and host modules; and Pay, a frictionless payment platform that enables restaurants to grow and protect their digital business through customer payment experience that offers advanced fraud prevention to improve authorization rates for valid transactions, and increase basket conversion through its Olo Pay module.

