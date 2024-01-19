Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $3.60 Million Stock Holdings in Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW – Free Report) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 99,392 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 5,980 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.59% of Clearwater Paper worth $3,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Clearwater Paper by 103.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clearwater Paper during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Clearwater Paper by 531.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,763 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Clearwater Paper by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Clearwater Paper by 147.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,039 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CLW. TheStreet cut shares of Clearwater Paper from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Clearwater Paper from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Clearwater Paper from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th.

Shares of Clearwater Paper stock opened at $34.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.32. Clearwater Paper Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.22 and a fifty-two week high of $40.08. The firm has a market cap of $565.19 million, a P/E ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 0.57.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $519.90 million during the quarter. Clearwater Paper had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 4.02%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share.

Clearwater Paper Corporation manufactures and supplies bleached paperboards, and consumer and parent roll tissues in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Paperboard, and Consumer Products. The Pulp and Paperboard segment manufactures and markets bleached paperboard; Solid Bleached Sulfate paperboard that is used to produce folding cartons, liquid packaging, cups and plates, blister and carded packaging, and top sheet and commercial printing items; and hardwood and softwood pulp, as well as offers services that include custom sheeting, slitting, and cutting.

