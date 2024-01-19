Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $3.63 Million Holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,310 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $3,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 94.6% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 228.2% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Packaging Co. of America

In related news, Director Paul T. Stecko sold 9,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.99, for a total transaction of $1,499,400.63. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,889,622.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Kent A. Pflederer sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total transaction of $603,720.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,217,685.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul T. Stecko sold 9,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.99, for a total value of $1,499,400.63. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,889,622.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Packaging Co. of America Stock Performance

Shares of PKG opened at $164.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.91, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $162.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Packaging Co. of America has a 1 year low of $122.20 and a 1 year high of $171.61.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 10.04%. The business’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.36 EPS for the current year.

Packaging Co. of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is 57.54%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PKG shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com lowered Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $147.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Packaging Co. of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.67.

About Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

