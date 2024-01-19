Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $3.97 Million Position in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD – Free Report) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 958,975 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,497 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Brookdale Senior Living were worth $3,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BKD. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Brookdale Senior Living by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,796,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,115,000 after buying an additional 6,299,168 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Brookdale Senior Living by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,384,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,232,000 after buying an additional 315,197 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,273,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,428,000 after purchasing an additional 47,747 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,482,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,358,000 after purchasing an additional 185,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,474,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,313,000 after purchasing an additional 67,157 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BKD stock opened at $5.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -9.56 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.39. Brookdale Senior Living Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.27 and a 12 month high of $6.11.

Brookdale Senior Living ( NYSE:BKD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $757.29 million for the quarter. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative net margin of 4.17% and a negative return on equity of 28.21%. Analysts forecast that Brookdale Senior Living Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BKD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Brookdale Senior Living from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $3.95 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th.

In other Brookdale Senior Living news, Director Marcus E. Bromley sold 10,000 shares of Brookdale Senior Living stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.38, for a total transaction of $53,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 160,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $866,158.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock worth $80,451. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns, manages, and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates in three segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, and Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs). The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

