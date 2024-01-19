Panagora Asset Management Inc. Invests $3.85 Million in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 233,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,845,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.05% of Norwegian Cruise Line at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 33,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 115.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.49% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Stock Up 2.5 %

NYSE:NCLH opened at $17.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.80. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $12.15 and a fifty-two week high of $22.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.20.

Norwegian Cruise Line ( NYSE:NCLH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.15. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 2.60% and a negative return on equity of 177.38%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.70) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NCLH. StockNews.com cut shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Friday, December 15th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $14.50 to $13.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.96.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

