Panagora Asset Management Inc. Invests $4.21 Million in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG)

Posted by on Jan 19th, 2024

Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFGFree Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 140,809 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $4,205,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of OFG Bancorp at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in OFG Bancorp by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,235,843 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $192,763,000 after buying an additional 21,245 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in OFG Bancorp by 1.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,837,923 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $102,243,000 after purchasing an additional 37,270 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in OFG Bancorp by 6.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,301,099 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,646,000 after purchasing an additional 148,014 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in OFG Bancorp by 7.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,543,277 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,249,000 after purchasing an additional 100,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in OFG Bancorp by 5.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,276,703 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,296,000 after purchasing an additional 68,995 shares in the last quarter. 91.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OFG Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling at OFG Bancorp

In other news, insider Cesar A. Ortiz sold 2,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.86, for a total transaction of $82,585.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Cesar A. Ortiz sold 2,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.86, for a total transaction of $82,585.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ganesh Kumar sold 5,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $216,182.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 125,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,750,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,992 shares of company stock worth $409,588 over the last quarter. 3.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

OFG Bancorp Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of OFG stock opened at $34.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.44 and a 200-day moving average of $32.15. OFG Bancorp has a 12-month low of $22.34 and a 12-month high of $38.47.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFGGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $172.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.00 million. OFG Bancorp had a net margin of 24.53% and a return on equity of 16.79%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that OFG Bancorp will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OFG Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.10%.

OFG Bancorp Company Profile

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and financial services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto leasing, and mortgage lending services; financial planning and insurance services; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG)

