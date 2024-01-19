Panagora Asset Management Inc. Purchases 2,446 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,144 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,446 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $3,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BSX. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the second quarter worth $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 209.4% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 594 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the first quarter worth $32,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the second quarter worth $34,000. 89.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of BSX stock opened at $61.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $89.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.45, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.57. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52 week low of $44.79 and a 52 week high of $61.46.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 15.46%. Boston Scientific’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

BSX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boston Scientific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 113,356 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total transaction of $5,952,323.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,498,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,708,394.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total value of $876,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,304,739.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 113,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total transaction of $5,952,323.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,498,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,708,394.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 155,541 shares of company stock valued at $8,446,290. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

