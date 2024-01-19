Panagora Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 91.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 370,101 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $3,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 60.6% in the second quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the second quarter worth $29,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 180.3% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in DTE Energy during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.72% of the company’s stock.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on DTE. TheStreet cut DTE Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Wolfe Research cut shares of DTE Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $106.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.19.

DTE Energy Price Performance

DTE opened at $104.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.63 billion, a PE ratio of 17.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $107.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.50. DTE Energy has a 52-week low of $90.14 and a 52-week high of $117.19.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.23). DTE Energy had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

DTE Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. This is a boost from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is presently 67.44%.

DTE Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.