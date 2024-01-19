Panagora Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 73.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 143,651 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sempra were worth $3,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $645,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sempra by 3,666.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sempra by 842.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 84.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sempra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Sempra from $86.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Sempra from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Sempra from $95.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Sempra from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.00.

Shares of NYSE:SRE opened at $73.21 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.73. Sempra has a one year low of $63.75 and a one year high of $81.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. Sempra had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sempra will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th were given a $0.595 dividend. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. Sempra’s payout ratio is presently 55.03%.

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.

