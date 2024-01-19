Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,516 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,236 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,516 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $3,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the 4th quarter valued at $201,956,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,152,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,934,092,000 after buying an additional 587,635 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 123.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 563,787 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $127,399,000 after buying an additional 311,502 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 71.3% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 450,195 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $95,140,000 after buying an additional 187,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 122.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 314,799 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $71,136,000 after buying an additional 173,443 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at VeriSign

In other news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.35, for a total value of $402,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 500,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,736,613.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other VeriSign news, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.33, for a total value of $25,041.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,962,374.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.35, for a total value of $402,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 500,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,736,613.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,178 shares of company stock valued at $9,469,966 in the last quarter. 0.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VeriSign Price Performance

VRSN opened at $203.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $208.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $207.44. The firm has a market cap of $20.83 billion, a PE ratio of 29.06 and a beta of 0.93. VeriSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $188.44 and a 1 year high of $229.72.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The information services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $376.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.31 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 45.68% and a net margin of 49.38%. VeriSign’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that VeriSign, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of VeriSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th.

VeriSign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

