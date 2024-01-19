Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 32,511 Shares of Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 208,164 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 32,511 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Marten Transport were worth $4,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marten Transport during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Marten Transport in the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 108.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,973 shares in the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marten Transport during the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Marten Transport during the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Institutional investors own 67.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Marten Transport alerts:

Marten Transport Stock Up 1.7 %

MRTN opened at $19.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.12. Marten Transport, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $17.34 and a twelve month high of $23.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17 and a beta of 0.84.

Marten Transport Dividend Announcement

Marten Transport ( NASDAQ:MRTN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). Marten Transport had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 11.46%. The company had revenue of $279.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Marten Transport’s payout ratio is 23.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Vertical Research raised Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. TheStreet cut Marten Transport from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Marten Transport in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MRTN

Marten Transport Profile

(Free Report)

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United State, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment, as well as dry freight.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marten Transport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marten Transport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.