Park Avenue Securities LLC Acquires Shares of 18,131 Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 18,131 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in RF. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Regions Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in Regions Financial by 715.1% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,891 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Regions Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Regions Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI reissued an “inline” rating and set a $21.00 price target (up previously from $16.50) on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wedbush downgraded Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Regions Financial from $21.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Regions Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $24.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Regions Financial from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.54.

Regions Financial Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:RF opened at $17.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Regions Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $13.72 and a 12-month high of $24.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.87.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 26.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Regions Financial Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

