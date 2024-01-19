Park Avenue Securities LLC Takes $354,000 Position in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 4,722 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 156,019.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 90,473,001 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,475,153,000 after purchasing an additional 90,415,050 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in BWX Technologies by 75.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,358,710 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $669,803,000 after acquiring an additional 4,012,457 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in BWX Technologies by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,683,810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $306,130,000 after acquiring an additional 217,425 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in BWX Technologies by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,507,248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $251,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Snyder Capital Management L P grew its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 2,820,007 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,773,000 after acquiring an additional 68,435 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

BWX Technologies Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:BWXT opened at $79.35 on Friday. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.47 and a 12 month high of $81.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $77.87 and its 200 day moving average is $74.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of 32.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.75.

BWX Technologies Dividend Announcement

BWX Technologies ( NYSE:BWXT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $589.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.47 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 33.34% and a net margin of 9.31%. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BWXT shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on BWX Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded BWX Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $79.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.25.

BWX Technologies Profile



BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; undertakes fabrication activities for missile launch tubes for U.S.

