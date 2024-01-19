PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) Shares Acquired by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) by 6.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,714 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PDD were worth $3,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of PDD during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of PDD by 108.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of PDD by 22.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of PDD by 120.5% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new position in shares of PDD during the first quarter worth about $70,000. 31.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
PDD Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ PDD opened at $142.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. PDD Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.67 and a twelve month high of $152.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $138.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.07. The stock has a market cap of $187.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.78.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages have recently commented on PDD. Benchmark boosted their price objective on PDD from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $137.00 price target (up from $115.00) on shares of PDD in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on PDD from $137.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.04.
About PDD
PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.
