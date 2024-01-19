PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) Position Trimmed by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Free Report) by 5.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in PENN Entertainment were worth $828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PENN Entertainment by 2.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in PENN Entertainment by 11.4% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 1,959 shares in the last quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PENN Entertainment by 1,061.1% during the third quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 322,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,404,000 after buying an additional 294,845 shares in the last quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in PENN Entertainment by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 14,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,435,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PENN Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,489,000. 82.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PENN Entertainment alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Christopher Byron Rogers sold 5,017 shares of PENN Entertainment stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total value of $126,578.91. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $762,299.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 172,930 shares of PENN Entertainment stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $4,366,482.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 689,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,399,068. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher Byron Rogers sold 5,017 shares of PENN Entertainment stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total transaction of $126,578.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $762,299.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PENN Entertainment Stock Performance

PENN Entertainment stock opened at $23.72 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.42. PENN Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.35 and a 1-year high of $36.26.

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. PENN Entertainment had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 8.67%. On average, equities research analysts expect that PENN Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PENN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of PENN Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of PENN Entertainment from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of PENN Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PENN Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of PENN Entertainment from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.31.

Get Our Latest Research Report on PENN

PENN Entertainment Company Profile

(Free Report)

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences in North America. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under a portfolio of brands, including Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, Barstool Sportsbook, and theScore Bet Sportbook and Casino.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PENN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PENN Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PENN Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.